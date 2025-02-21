Jaguars Complete In-Person GM Interview With Rams Director Of Scouting James Gladstone

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they’ve completed an in-person interview with Rams director of scouting James Gladstone on Friday.

Jacksonville’s looking to finish up its second round of interviews and to make a decision on the next GM going into the weekend before the NFL Scouting Combine starts next week.

Here are the five finalists:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Rams director of scouting James Gladstone

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jaguars Interim GM Ethan Waugh

Gladstone is in his eighth season with the Rams and his fourth as Director of Scouting Strategy.

He was a high school teacher and coach in St. Louis before joining the Rams and he remained with the team after they moved to Los Angeles.

We will have more on the Jaguars’ GM search as it becomes available.