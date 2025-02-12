Jaguars Complete Interview With Trey Brown For GM Job

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they completed an interview with Bengals executive Trey Brown for their general manager position on Wednesday.

Brown was being strongly considered for the Jets’ general manager position and was a finalist for their job.

Brown, 39, got his start in scouting with the Patriots in 2010 and was hired in the same role by the Eagles in 2013. He worked his way up to director of college scouting until he left in 2018.

Brown worked in both the AAF and the XFL as an executive for the Birmingham Iron and St. Louis Battlehawks respectively. The Bengals hired him as a scout in 2021.

In 2022, the Bengals promoted Brown to the role of senior personnel executive.