Jaguars Completed HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Jaguars announced they have completed their interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position.

Jacksonville is interviewing several candidates in this cycle, including the following:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Glenn is a very popular coaching candidate this offseason and should be able to land a job in the coming days/weeks.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.

We will have more on the Jaguars’ search for their next head coach as it becomes available.