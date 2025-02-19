Jaguars Completed In-Person Interview With Ian Cunningham For GM Position

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve completed an in-person interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their general manager position.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.

