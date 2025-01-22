Jaguars Could Expand Coaching Search Next Week After Speaking To Robert Saleh Friday

Jordan Schultz reports former Jets HC Robert Saleh is scheduled to interview for the Jaguars’ head coaching job on Friday.

However, Schultz wouldn’t be surprised to see Jacksonville “expand” its coaching search after Buccaneers OC Liam Coen withdrew himself from the running.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Bills OC Joe Brady is a “name to watch” if the Jaguars expand their search.

Jonathan Jones also reports Raiders DC Patrick Graham is scheduled for an in-person interview with Jacksonville on Thursday.

Here’s an update on the Jaguars’ HC search:

Finalists:

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Former Jets HC Robert Saleh

Candidates:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken ( Interviewed )

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Buzz has been increasing in recent days about the possibility of Saleh being hired as the team’s next head coach.

Saleh is also a candidate for the Raiders and Cowboys’ head-coaching jobs.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.