Jaguars Create Over $26M By Reworking Three Contracts

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Jaguars recently converted a total of $32.657 million of base salary for WR Christian Kirk, WR Zay Jones and G Brandon Scherff into signing bonuses.

These moves cleared a total of $26.14 million of cap space for the 2023 season.

Kirk, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

Kirk agreed to a four-year deal with a maximum value of $84 million with the Jaguars last year.

Scherff, 31, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million. Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year in 2021 at a figure of $18 million.

The Jaguars signed Scherff to a three-year, $49.5 million deal for Scherff with $30 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Scherff appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars, making 17 starts for them at right guard.

In 2022, Kirk appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.