Jaguars Cut 15 Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they’ve cut 15 players as they work to get down to the 53-player limit.

The full list includes:

DL Israel Antwine WR Kevin Austin Jr. OLB Rashod Berry WR Jeff Cotton Jr. CB Xavier Crawford OL Coy Cronk OL Nick Ford WR Willie Johnson CB Gregory Junior S Ayo Oyelola QB E.J. Perry TE Gerrit Prince DT Jay Tufele OL Darryl Williams DT Raequan Williams (Injured)

Perry, 6-2 and 210 pounds, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic. He later signed on with the Jaguars as an undrated free agent.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writes Perry became a legit dual-threat at quarterback and teams could be eyeing him in a Taysom Hill, Swiss army knife-style role.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.