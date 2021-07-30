Jaguars Cut K Aldrick Rosas & LB Leon Jacobs, Sign WR Tevin Jones

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars waived K Aldrick Rosas with an injury designation and LB Leon Jacobs with a failed physical. Jacksonville also signed WR Tevin Jones.

Rosas, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon back 2017. He was unfortunately waived by Tennessee coming out of the preseason and never signed to a team’s practice squad during the regular season.

The Giants signed Rosas to a futures contract for the 2018 season and he went on to have a Pro Bowl season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 but was released last offseason.

The Jaguars signed Rosas to their practice squad in September of last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Rosas appeared in six games and converted eight of 11 field goals (72.7 percent), was 9/9 on extra-point attempts, and recorded 15 touchbacks.