Jaguars Cut Two From Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released OT Chandler Brewer and WR Wayne Ruby from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

The team put Brewer on IR last month and also waived Ruby with an injury designation. Both players were ineligible to play for the Jaguars while on IR but are free to try and catch on with other teams now.

Brewer, 26, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.

The Jaguars signed Brewer last April and brought him back to the practice squad after final cuts.

In 2022, Brewer appeared in six games and made four starts for the Rams.