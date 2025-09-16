Jaguars Cut Veteran S Darnell Savage

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they’ve released veteran S Darnell Savage.

Savage had reportedly become the odd man out in the Jaguars secondary, so it probably makes sense to move on at this point.

Savage, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Maryland. Green Bay elected to trade up with the Seahawks to acquire him and exchanged their No. 30, No. 114 and No. 118 picks for the right to draft him.

Savage played through the final year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included a $7,123,776 signing bonus. Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a cost of $7.9 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars later signed Savage to a three-year, $21 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Savage has appeared in two games for the Jaguars and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.