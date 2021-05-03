Jaguars Decline DL Taven Bryan’s Fifth-Year Option

The Jacksonville Jaguars have declined DL Taven Bryan‘s fifth-year option on Monday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Jaguars $7.638 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

Bryan, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $10,154,945 contract that includes a $5,465,420 signing bonus.

Bryan will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Bryan appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 tackles and a half sack.