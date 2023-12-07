Jaguars Designate CB Christian Braswell To Return From IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that they’ve designated CB Christian Braswell to return from injured reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed CB Christian Braswell on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 7, 2023

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Jaguars to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Braswell, 24, was selected with the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round by the Jaguars in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville placed Braswell on injured reserve in October with a hamstring injury.

In 2023, Braswell has been active for three games.