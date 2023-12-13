Jaguars Designate WR Jamal Agnew To Return From IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have designated WR Jamal Agnew to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Agnew, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2024.

In 2023, Agnew has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars, compiling nine catches on 12 targets for 90 yards. He’s also returned 11 punts for 117 yards and seven kickoffs for 194 yards.