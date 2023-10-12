Jaguars Designating DT DaVon Hamilton To Return

According to John Shipley, the Jaguars are designating DT DaVon Hamilton to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He has not played yet this season while dealing with a back injury.

Hamilton, 26, was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by Jacksonville. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when he signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension this past offseason.

In 2022, Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars. He tallied 56 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.