Jaguars Elevate Two For Week 4 Including WR Austin Trammell

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve called up two players for their Week 4 matchup with the 49ers including TE Quintin Morris and WR Austin Trammell.

Trammell, 27, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Trammell was on and off of the Falcons’ practice squad for his first year in the NFL before the Rams signed him at the start of the 2022 season. The Jaguars added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Trammell as a free agent last June and brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him coming out of the preseason.