Jaguars Expected To Interview Coordinators Left In Playoffs For HC Vacancy

Following the decision to fire GM Trent Baalke yesterday, the Jaguars are now in the market for a new HC and GM to pair together.

Although Raiders GM Patrick Graham and former Jets HC Robert Saleh are set to have in-person interviews with the team, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Jacksonville is not down to those two candidates for the vacancy.

Rapoport adds they are expected to interview coaches left in the postseason, naming Bills OC Joe Brady and Eagles OC Kellen Moore.

Here’s an update on the Jaguars’ HC search:

Finalists:

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Withdrawn)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Former Jets HC Robert Saleh

Candidates:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken ( Interviewed )

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Brady, 35, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door last November.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 10 in total yards, No. 2 in points scored, No. 9 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ HC search as news becomes available.