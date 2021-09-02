Jaguars Expected To Sign TE Jacob Hollister

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are expected to sign veteran TE Jacob Hollister.

It’s a strong get for Jacksonville, who have had a major void at tight end all summer. Hollister was just let go during final roster cuts by the Bills.

Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.

He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo released him when paring its roster down to 53, however.

In 2020, Hollister appeared in all 16 games and recorded 25 receptions for 209 yards (8.4 YPC) and three touchdowns. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 56 tight end out of 71 players.