Jaguars & Former K Brandon McManus Sued In Civil Court For Sexual Assault

According to a report from ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, former Jaguars K Brandon McManus is being sued by two women who say he sexually assaulted them last year while he was with the Jaguars.

The two women were flight attendants on the Jaguars’ charter flight to London and are also suing the franchise for negligence, saying they failed to supervise McManus and enforce a zero-tolerance policy for his behavior.

In the lawsuit, the two women who are not named say McManus was grinding his body up against them without their consent. They noted McManus turned the flight to London on September 28 into a party and was passing out $100 bills for flight attendants to dance provocatively.

One woman said McManus tried to kiss her while she was seated during turbulence, and on two different occasions was grinding on her while she was trying to serve meals. The first time, she said she made eye contact with another Jaguars player who looked embarrassed.

The second woman said McManus also grinded on her during meal service. After she confronted him, he “smirked and walked away.” She stayed in the second story of the plane to avoid McManus on the team’s return flight, per the lawsuit.

DiRocco goes on to note both women worked to get themselves assigned to other flights besides the Jaguars’ charter flights. The two women are seeking more than $1 million in damages and a jury trial, per DiRocco.

The Jaguars declined comment. DiRocco indicated sources from McManus’ camp indicated a statement was coming. A Commanders spokesperson said:

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

McManus has been in the NFL for over a decade, the vast majority of that with the Broncos where he was also the team’s player rep for the NFLPA. He was elected to the NFLPA leadership committee in 2022 and again this year.

Despite a solid season on the field last year, the Jaguars elected not to bring him back. He signed with the Commanders this offseason.

McManus, 32, originally signed on with the Colts back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the Colts before he caught on with the Giants at the end of the 2014 season.

New York later traded McManus to the Broncos for a 2015 conditional seventh-round pick. McManus returned to the Broncos in 2017 on a one-year, restricted tender worth $2.746 million and later agreed to a three-year, $11.254 million extension.

McManus agreed to another four-year, $17.2 million extension with the Broncos in 2020. He had two years remaining on the deal and was due base salaries of $3.65 million and $3.85 million when the Broncos released him.

From there, McManus signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last year. Jacksonville declined to re-sign him and he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

In 2023, McManus appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and converted 30 of 37 field goal attempts (81.1 percent) to go along with 35 of 35 extra point tries (100 percent).

We’ll have more on McManus as the news is available.