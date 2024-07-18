AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Brian Thomas Jr., Gabriel Davis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville lost WR Calvin Ridley in free agency but replaced him with WR Gabriel Davis, first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr and veteran slot receiver/kick returner Devin Duvernay. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is excited about the team’s receiving talent heading into the 2024 season and adds he thinks players like TE Brenton Strange have a chance to step into bigger roles.

“We have a really dynamic group of pass catchers, I really don’t want to just say receivers because tight ends are another piece to it too,” Lawrence said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “We have some great tight ends. You talk about Evan, obviously, had a great year last year. He’s really great with the ball in his hands. He does a lot of things to help us — a good blocker too. Brenton, who’s a young guy that didn’t get as many touches last year but has a lot of talent and a really good player. I think he could take off this year.”

“Then all the receivers, you got Christian, Devin, Brian, and Gabe who we picked up in the offseason as well and that’s just to mention a few of them. We got a lot of young guys that can really play. So, you look at that and just the type of pass catchers we have whether they are big, fast, strong, good after the catch or creating separation. I kind of think we have all of that — as a quarterback it makes me really excited.”

Texans

Texans QB Case Keenum is reunited with WR Stefon Diggs after their time together in Minnesota. Keenum feels Diggs is still at the top of his game and is eager to see what he does this season.

“Yeah, it’s really cool to get back out there and see Stefon on the practice field and to watch him absolutely do some dirty things on some routes that I haven’t seen anybody be able to do,” Keenum said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “He’s a dynamic player and he hasn’t lost a step. If anything, he has gotten more savviness and can put some extra sauce on some routes when he needs to and win. He’s done a great job of continuing to build his craft and work his tools, his tool set, and I’m excited to see what he can do in the fall.”

Titans

Titans LB Rashad Weaver feels the need to make a “leap” with his development going into the fourth year of his career.

“It’s Year 4, so it’s time to take a leap not only for myself, but for this team,” Weaver said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I can truly show the full value of what they got out of this pick, plus more, because that has always been my goal. And if I do my job and reach my personal goals – my personal goals are tied in with this team – it will only elevate the team. Winners are loved everywhere, and it will benefit me and the team in every way possible.”

As for having more pass-rushing opportunities following the departure of DE Denico Autry, Weaver said he needs to take advantage of his chances going forward.

“At the end of the day, Nico is gone, and that’s a spot from a seasoned vet that played great reps and did a lot of great things here,” Weaver said. “That will be open and in the league these days you need three good pass rushers… I’ll do what I need to do. I’ll be where I need to be, and I’ll take advantage of what I need to do.”