Jaguars Franchise Tagging OLB Josh Allen

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are placing the franchise tag on OLB Josh Allen.

The franchise tag cost for a linebacker in 2024 is $24,007,000. This will give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise Allen has to play out the tag.

Allen, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option for Allen which saw him earn $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Allen appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 66 tackles, 17.5 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

