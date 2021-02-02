Jaguars Hiring Bob Sutton As Senior Defensive Assistant

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are hiring Falcons senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton in a similar role on their staff.

Sutton had come up as a candidate for this role with a couple of different teams recently. The Bears had looked at adding him to their coaching staff as well as the Packers.

Sutton, 70, began his coaching career back in 1972 as a graduate assistant at Michigan. He took his first NFL coach job several years when he agreed to become the Jets’ LBs coach for the 2000 season.

From there, Sutton worked his way up to Senior defensive assistant/LBs coach before departing to become the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator in 2013. Sutton joined the Falcons’ staff in 2019 and spent the past two years in Atlanta.

In 2018, the Chiefs’ defense ranked No. 24 in fewest points allowed, No. 31 in fewest yards allowed, No. 27 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 31 in fewest passing yards allowed.