Jaguars Hiring Former Cardinals DL Coach Brentson Buckner To Same Role

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are hiring former Cardinals DL coach Brentson Buckner as their next defensive line coach.

Buckner, 48, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 1994. He played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Steelers, Bengals, 49ers and Panthers.

Buckner began his coaching career at Charlotte (NC) Northside Christian as their head coach in 2008. He later took an intern position with the Steelers before the Cardinals hired him as their defensive line coach in 2013.

Buckner spent five years in Arizona before joining the Buccaneers for the 2018 season and the Raiders last year. He was let go a few weeks ago.