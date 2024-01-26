Jaguars Hiring Kris Richard To Defensive Staff

Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars are hiring Kris Richard as part of DC Ryan Nielsen’s coaching staff in Jacksonville.

Richard worked with Nielsen while they were together in New Orleans, so there’s an obvious connection here.

The Raiders actually interviewed Richard for their head-coaching job last week.

Richard, 44, began his coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He worked his way up to defensive in 2015 and spent three seasons in charge of the Seahawks’ defense before parting ways in 2017.

The Cowboys later hired Richard as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. Richard’s contract with the Cowboys expired in 2019 and he later joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach. He was later promoted to co-defensive coordinator.