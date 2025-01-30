Jaguars Hiring Packers LB Coach Anthony Campanile As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jaguars are hiring Packers LB coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator.

Here’s the full list of candidates foe the Jaguars job:

Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Rams assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant

Packers LB coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile

Panthers pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley

Campanile, 42, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.

Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator.