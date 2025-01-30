Jaguars Hiring Packers LB Coach Anthony Campanile As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jaguars are hiring Packers LB coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator.
Here’s the full list of candidates foe the Jaguars job:
- Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones
- Raiders DC Patrick Graham
- Rams assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant
- Packers LB coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile
- Panthers pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley
Campanile, 42, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.
He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.
Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!