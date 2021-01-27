Jaguars Hiring Seahawks’ Assistant Sanjay Lal

Update:

Mike Klis reports that the Jaguars are, in fact, hiring Seahawks’ assistant Sanjay Lal as their next wide receivers coach.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are hiring Seahawks’ senior offensive assistant Sanjay Lal to their coaching staff.

Lal is a veteran receivers coach, so it is likely he’ll serve a similar role on Jacksonville’s staff.

Lal, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders in 2007 as their offensive quality control coach, eventually becoming their receivers coach until 2011.

From there, he served as the Jets’ receivers coach through 2014 and joined Buffalo’s staff in 2015 and 2016. After a one-year stint with the Colts, he signed as the Cowboys’ receivers coach for 2018-2019.

He served as the Seahawks’ senior offensive assistant last season.