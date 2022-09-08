Jaguars Hosted DT Corey Peters On A Visit

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars brought in free agent defensive tackle Corey Peters for a visit on Thursday.

This is the first reported interest in Peters since the free agent market opened back in March.

Peters, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2010. He was in the final year of his three-year, $10.5 million contract when he signed a three-year, $12 million extension with Arizona in 2017.

Peters became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and decided on returning to Arizona on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Peters appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, no sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

