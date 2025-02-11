Jaguars Interviewing 49ers Exec Josh Williams For GM Role On Tuesday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jaguars are interviewing 49ers Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams for their GM opening.

Here’s an update on Jacksonville’s GM search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Requested)

(Requested) Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ front office for nearly 14 years after graduating from Columbia. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2011 and bounced around as an area scout until being promoted to National Scout in 2022.

San Francisco named him Director of Scouting and Football Operations in 2024.