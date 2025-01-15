Jaguars Interviewing Buccaneers OC Liam Coen For HC Job Wednesday

According to Peter Schrager, the Jaguars are interviewing Buccaneers OC Liam Coen for their head coach job on Wednesday.

The Jaguars are up to ten candidates for the head coach position:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.

We will have more on Coen as it becomes available.