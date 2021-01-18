Jaguars Interviewing Scott Linehan For Offensive Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are set to interview Scott Linehan early this week for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

New Jaguars HC Urban Meyer is good friends with Linehan, who most recently was the passing game coordinator at LSU.

Linehan, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Vikings back in 2002 as their offensive coordinator. He spent three years in Minnesota before bouncing around a bit with the Dolphins and Rams.

Linehan spent three years as the Rams’ head coach before eventually being hired as the Lions offensive coordinator. From there, the Cowboys hired him as their passing game coordinator and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2018, the Cowboys’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 10 in rushing yards, No. 23 in passing yards and No. 22 in points scored.