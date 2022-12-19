Jaguars LT Cam Robinson Likely Out For Season With Meniscus Injury

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced that LT Cam Robinson will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a meniscus injury in his knee, per John Shipley.

Robinson avoided a torn ACL, which is good news, but the meniscus injury will take weeks to recover from and there are only three games left.

Pederson added Jaguars OT Walker Little would take over for Robinson on the blind side.

Expect Jacksonville to place Robinson on injured reserve shortly.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2022, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 45 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.