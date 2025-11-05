Jaguars Made ‘Strong Push’ To Acquire DT Quinnen Williams

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars actively explored a possible trade to acquire DT Quinnen Williams from the Jets before he was ultimately dealt to the Cowboys.

Schultz notes that Jacksonville made a “strong push” for Williams, but couldn’t close a deal.

Dianna Russini and Schultz reported this week that the Jaguars were looking to add a defensive tackle, but all they acquired ahead of the deadline was WR Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders.

The Cowboys poked around Williams at the beginning of the season when they were trading Micah Parsons, and they ended up using some of the draft capital gained in that deal to bring Williams to Dallas.

Williams was a name that had been floated in trade rumors for a couple of weeks, but the Jets had been highly resistant to moving him. That changed in the past several days.

There was a sense around the league that Williams was unhappy in New York due to all the losing, and his contract could become an issue this offseason with the guarantees set to expire.

Williams, 27, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option, which was worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In July of 2023, the Jets signed Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. The deal included $66 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and three forced fumbles.