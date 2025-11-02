Trade Deadline Rumors: Adonai Mitchell, T’Vondre Sweat, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the Colts need cornerbacks and have been calling teams about potential trades.
- Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig has also heard the buzz about the Colts looking for cornerback help.
- He adds teams are keeping tabs on whether Indianapolis is willing to trade a receiver, with former second-rounder Adonai Mitchell viewed as the most attainable. Colts WR Alec Pierce is in a contract year but Standig says the team won’t move him.
Jaguars
- Jordan Schultz says the Jaguars are looking for a defensive lineman ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini also reports the Jaguars are looking for a defensive tackle.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t see Jacksonville trading WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Titans
- Titans DT T’Vondre Sweat has come up as a player garnering some trade interest from other teams. While he was drafted just last year in the second round, Titans Insider’s Terry McCormick says he’s heard for a while that Tennessee hasn’t been enamored with Sweat behind the scenes.
- His conditioning has come up as an issue in the past and he’s played just three games this year. Sweat was also drafted by former GM Ran Carthon, not current GM Mike Borgonzi, though team president Chad Brinker was part of the front office for the pick.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!