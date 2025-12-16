Jaguars Made Three Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed RB DeeJay Dallas to the roster and placed fourth-round LB Jack Kiser on injured reserve to make room.

They also designated sixth-round LB Jalen McLeod to return from injured reserve.

Dallas, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.79 million contract with Seattle.

Dallas finished out his rookie deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals. He was cut after just one year and later signed on with the Panthers practice squad.

In 2024, Dallas appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 49 yards on nine carries to go along with three receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Kiser, 24, was a four-star recruit and the No. 21-ranked OLB in the 2019 recruiting class out of Royal Center, Indiana. He committed to Notre Dame and spent six seasons there, earning captain honors for the 2024 season.

The Jaguars used the No. 107 pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Kiser. He signed a four-year, $5,254,631 rookie contract.

In his collegiate career, Kiser appeared in 69 total games for the Fighting Irish and recorded 275 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, six forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions.