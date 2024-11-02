Jaguars Make Three Moves, Place WR Christian Kirk On IR

The Jaguars announced three roster moves Saturday, including placing WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve ue to a broken collarbone.

The team also elevated wide receivers Elijah Cooks and Austin Trammell for their Week 9 matchup.

Kirk, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2024, Kirk has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and caught 25 passes for 320 yards receiving and one touchdown.