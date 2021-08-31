Jaguars Officially Cut 24 Players To Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially reduced their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. 

Jaguars Helmet

The full list of roster cuts include:

  1. CB Lorenzo Burns
  2. WR Jalen Camp
  3. DT Doug Costin
  4. WR Jeff Cotton Jr
  5. RB Nathan Cottrell
  6. TE Tyler Davis
  7. TE Ben Ellefson
  8. WR Josh Hammond
  9. WR Collin Johnson
  10. WR Tevin Jones
  11. QB Jake Luton
  12. OL KC McDermott
  13. RB Devine Ozigbo
  14. OL Austen Pleasants
  15. DB Brandon Rusnak
  16. OL Badara Traore
  17. OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  18. LB Quincy Williams
  19. WR Pharoh Cooper
  20. WR Phillip Dorsett
  21. OL Jermaine Eluemunor
  22. WR Devin Smith
  23. WR Laquon Treadwell
  24. S Jarrod Wilson

Other roster moves include:

  1. S Josh Jones – injured reserve
  2. LB Dylan Moses – Non-Football Injury list

Dorsett, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

Dorsett re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019.  The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year, but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in March.

In 2019, Dorsett appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 29 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 21 yards. 

