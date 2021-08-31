Jaguars Officially Cut 24 Players To Get Down To 53

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially reduced their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.
The full list of roster cuts include:
- CB Lorenzo Burns
- WR Jalen Camp
- DT Doug Costin
- WR Jeff Cotton Jr
- RB Nathan Cottrell
- TE Tyler Davis
- TE Ben Ellefson
- WR Josh Hammond
- WR Collin Johnson
- WR Tevin Jones
- QB Jake Luton
- OL KC McDermott
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- OL Austen Pleasants
- DB Brandon Rusnak
- OL Badara Traore
- OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- LB Quincy Williams
- WR Pharoh Cooper
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- OL Jermaine Eluemunor
- WR Devin Smith
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- S Jarrod Wilson
Other roster moves include:
- S Josh Jones – injured reserve
- LB Dylan Moses – Non-Football Injury list
Dorsett, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.
Dorsett re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year, but missed the entire season with a foot injury.
Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in March.
In 2019, Dorsett appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 29 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 21 yards.
