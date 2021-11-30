Jaguars Officially Place TE Dan Arnold On Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they put TE Dan Arnold on injured reserve with a sprained MCL.

Arnold is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, which means he could miss the rest of the season.

Arnold, 26, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Platteville back in 2017. New Orleans waived him with an injury designation soon after before cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Arnold returned to New Orleans for the 2018 season and was on and off of their active roster before eventually being claimed by the Cardinals in 2019.

Arnold was an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers. Carolina traded him to the Jaguars midseason.

In 2021, Arnold has played in 11 games for Carolina and Jacksonville, recording 35 catches for 408 yards.