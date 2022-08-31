Jaguars Officially Sign 11 Players To Practice Squad

DT Israel Antwine WR Kevin Austin Jr. OL Coy Cronk OL Nick Ford CB Gregory Junior LB Grant Morgan S Ayo Oyelola (International) QB E.J. Perry TE Gerrit Prince RB Mekhi Sargent OL Darryl Williams

Perry, 6-2 and 210 pounds, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic. He later signed on with the Jaguars as an undrated free agent.

The Jaguars waived Perry during roster cuts.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.