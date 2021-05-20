Jaguars Officially Sign Tim Tebow

The Jaguars announced Thursday they have officially signed Tim Tebow.

We have signed TE Tim Tebow. pic.twitter.com/xAsfcZP1sG — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

Tebow is making his return to the NFL after six years and will be attempting to convert to tight end.

Tebow worked out for the Jaguars right before the draft. He would be reuniting with new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer, who was Tebow’s coach at Florida.

His last NFL experience was with the Eagles in training camp in 2015. He hasn’t played in a game since 2012.

Tebow, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2010. He spent just two years in Denver before he was later traded to the Jets in 2012. He had a brief stint with the Patriots before the Eagles surprisingly gave him an opportunity.

From there, Tebow signed with the Mets and spent the past five years in their minor league system.

For his career, Tebow appeared in 45 games for the Broncos and Jets and completed 47.9 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.