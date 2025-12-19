Jaguars Officially Sign WR Jakobi Meyers To Three-Year Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Jakobi Meyers to a three-year extension.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed WR Jakobi Meyers to a three-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/G7Wdr0yLzu — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 19, 2025

Meyers was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next year.

He’s been a steady presence for QB Trevor Lawrence and appears to be a part of the team’s long term plans.

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas, Jr. has dealt with injuries and has largely disappointed this season. Rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter has been sidelined for the year with an injury so Meyers has had the opportunity to step up for the team.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

From there, the Raiders traded Meyers to the Jaguars for a fourth and sixth-round pick.

In 2025, Meyers has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and Jagaurs and caught 60 passes on 87 targets for 707 yards and three touchdowns.