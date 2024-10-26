Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff & Cam Robinson Potential Trade Candidates

NFL Network reports that Jaguars veteran OL Brandon Scherff has garnered trade interest up to this point.

Scherff is in the final year of his contract and with the Jaguars struggling, another loss or two could lead to them moving more veterans.

NFL Network wouldn’t be surprised if Jaguars LT Cam Robinson has generated trade interest from teams in need of tackle help.

Scherff, 32, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million.

Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year in 2021 at a figure of $18 million.

From there, Scherff signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville worth $49.5 million in 2022.

In 2024, Scherff has appeared in and started all seven games for the Jaguars.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2023, Robinson has started seven games for the Jaguars at left tackle.