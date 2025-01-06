Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Defends Retaining GM Trent Baalke

Jaguars owner Shad Khan defended his decision to retain GM Trent Baalke to help hire a new head coach — a move which has been criticized almost universally across the league since this morning.

“We have a very compelling case of what we can offer the head coach,” Khan said via Jonathan Jones.

However, John Shipley spoke directly with a coaching candidate who’s been linked to Jacksonville multiple times who told him that Baalke being retained would blunt his interest.

Khan made a similar decision to keep Baalke the last time he changed coaches in 2022, and there were similar criticisms at the time with coaching candidates expressing reservations about working with Baalke. The longtime executive has a reputation as a cutthroat office politician and someone who’s difficult to work with.

Shipley reported Baalke was operating as if things were business as usual at the end of the season and had received no assurances one way or another from ownership. Shipley added internally Jaguars ownership is impressed with Baalke’s draft record and the value he’s gotten back on trades.

That said, Khan acknowledged it might be necessary to add to the front office in a role over Baalke, something like an EVP of football operations. Tom Coughlin held that role at one point.

“It’s gotta be the right person. And frankly, I mean, we need to add some people. We’re lean,” Khan said via Jones.

Khan also indicated finding a new head coach who was innovative would be a high priority for the Jaguars.

“Right now, we are very predictable on both sides of the ball,” he said via Tom Pelissero.

Baalke, 60, began working for the Jets as a personnel scout in 1998 before joining Washington in 2001. After four years in Washington, Baalke was hired as the 49ers’ Western region scout and worked his way up to general manager.

Baalke was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association back in 2011 after the team won 13 games. He spent six years in the position but was fired in 2017 after another disappointing season.

The Jaguars hired Baalke in 2020 as their director of pro personnel and eventually promoted him to GM going into 2021.

During his tenure with the 49ers, the team produced a record of 57-31-1, which includes three playoff appearances and a conference title in 2012. In Jacksonville, Baalke has a record of 25-43 with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars as the news is available.