Jaguars Place OL Cam Robinson & DL Dawuane Smoot On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve placed OL Cam Robinson and DL Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve.

Robinson is out for the season with a meniscus injury and Smoot suffered a season-ening Achilles tear.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2022, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 45 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.

Smoot, 27, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022.

In 2022, Smoot appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.