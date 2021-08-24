Jaguars Place RB Travis Etienne On Season-Ending IR, Cut Three

The Jaguars officially placed first-round RB Travis Etienne on injured reserve Tuesday.

We have made the following roster moves: Waived OL Derwin Gray, CB Jameson Houston, and DT Kenny Randall. Placed RB Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/wm8F8SBspx — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 24, 2021

This will end the rookie’s season. Jacksonville also waived four players, including:

OL Derwin Gray

DT Kenny Randall

CB Jameson Houston

Etienne, 22, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 with the Jaguars that includes a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his college career at Clemson, Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards on 686 carries (7.2 YPC) to go along with 102 receptions for 1,155 yards receiving and 78 total touchdowns over the course of 55 games and four seasons. He also totaled 706 kick return yards and 44 punt return yards.