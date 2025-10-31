Jaguars Place S Eric Murray On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

The Jaguars signed WR Austin Trammell from their practice squad to the active roster and placed DB Eric Murray on injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Murray, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was later traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.
Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before signing with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. He reworked his deal in 2022 to add another year in 2023 and re-signed a one-year deal for 2024.
The Jaguars signed him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract in March.
In 2025, Murray has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and recorded 34 tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.
