Jaguars Place WR DJ Chark & G A.J. Cann On IR, Activate OT Walker Little

The Jaguars announced they have placed WR DJ Chark and G A.J. Cann on injured reserve.

Jacksonville also activated second-round OT Walker Little from the COVID-19 list.

The Jacksonville Jaguars activated OL Walker Little from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced today. In addition, the team placed WR DJ Chark Jr. and OL A.J. Cann on injured reserve. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 4, 2021

Chark is out for the rest of the season after fracturing his ankle in Thursday night’s loss. Cann was also carted from the field Thursday with a knee injury.

Chark, 25, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Chark has appeared in four games for the Jaguars recording seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Cann, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,081,596 contract before returning to Jacksonville on a three-year contract worth just over $15 million in 2019.

Cann is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Cann has appeared in four games for the Jaguars, making four starts at right guard.

Little, 22, was a three-year starter at Stanford and opted out of the 2020 season. He also suffered a season-ending injury in the 2019 season opener.

The Jaguars drafted Little with pick No. 45 overall in the second round. He signed a four-year deal worth $7,621,704 million and a $2,903,057 signing bonus.

Walker has been inactive for the Jaguars’ first two games of the year.

During his college career at Stanford, Little appeared in 22 games, starting in 19 of them at left tackle.