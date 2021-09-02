Jaguars Place WR Tavon Austin On IR, Sign Two To Practice Squad

According to Mark Long, the Jaguars are placing WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve due to a quad injury.

Jacksonville confirmed Austin going on the injured reserve and announced that they’ve signed QB Kyle Lauletta and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today. • Signed QB Kyle Lauletta and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad

Long points out that Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said two days ago that Austin was “good to go” for Week 1.

Austin, 31, was the No. 8 overall pick back in 2013 for the then-St. Louis Rams. He signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract and was set to make base salaries of $3 million and $9.35 million over the next two years before he agreed to a pay cut in 2018.

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick for Austin in 2018. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in 2019. He had stints with both the 49ers and Packers in 2020.

He signed on with the Jaguars last month.

In 2020, Austin appeared in four games for the Packers and caught five passes for 20 yards receiving while totaling 14 punt return yards.