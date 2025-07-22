Jaguars Placed DT Maason Smith On Active/PUP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed DT Maason Smith on the active/PUP list.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed DT Maason Smith on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) July 22, 2025
Players on the active/PUP list still count against the 90-man roster and can come off at any time once they pass a physical. If they remain on the PUP list through the start of the regular season, they must miss the first four games.
Smith, 22, was a one-year starter at LSU and was named a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC back in 2021. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Smith is entering the second year of a four-year, $8,018,596 contract that included a $2,651,704 signing bonus.
In 2024, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 17 total tackles, three sacks and three pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!