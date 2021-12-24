Jaguars Place Three On COVID-19 List Including DE Josh Allen

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are placing DE Josh Allen on the COVID-19 list Friday.

The Jaguars have confirmed the news and announced that they’ve also placed WR Laviska Shenault Jr. and OL Ben Bartch on the COVID-19 list.

Mark Long mentions that Allen is unvaccinated, which means he’s out 10 days.

Allen, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus.

The Jaguars will have a fifth-year option for the 2023 season on Allen.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 60 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery and four pass deflections.