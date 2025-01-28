Jaguars Plan To Finalize GM Hire By End Of February

Jaguars owner Shad Khan spoke to the media on Monday while introducing new HC Liam Coen and gave a rough timeline for the team to find their next general manager.

“I think that date is February 28th,” Khan said. “I believe that’s the NFL mandated. I think our priority is obviously to get Liam settled in and have him build his staff and then start the search. But we’re hoping to be done by that date.”

Two names linked to the job so far include Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg. If hired, Greenberg would also be joining Coen from Tampa Bay.

Jordan Schultz has also reported that Coen will have a “real say” in who the team’s next general manager is.

As of now, the team continues to interview candidates for their offensive and defensive coordinator roles to begin to fill out Coen’s staff. Jacksonville was seemingly able to land Coen after he initially withdrew from consideration by revisiting things after firing former GM Trent Baalke.

However, neither Khan nor Coen was willing to say that Baalke’s ouster was the final hurdle to getting a deal done.

“After the 10 video interviews were done, that was a transition point for me to reflect and what was the right thing for the organization and that’s when I decided it was time for a change,” Khan said on Monday.

