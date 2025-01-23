Jaguars Plan To Finish Coaching Search Before Hiring New GM

According to Jonathan Jones, the Jaguars plan to conclude their coaching search, which is midstream right now, before commencing a search for a new GM to replace Trent Baalke.

Typically most teams prefer to hire the GM before the coach but Jacksonville has boxed itself into a corner with its decision to fire Baalke yesterday, two weeks after firing former HC Doug Pederson.

Right now interim GM Ethan Waugh is helping Khan run the coaching search, which took two major hits with Lions OC Ben Johnson and Buccaneers OC Liam Coen turning down Jacksonville’s overtures. Johnson picked the Bears while Coen elected to stay in Tampa Bay with a raise rather than take the promotion with Jacksonville.

Those two rejections ultimately prompted Khan to fire Baalke after initially sticking by him after the end of the season. Baalke has a reputation as an office politician and it was a cause of concern for top candidates, although it took time for Khan to accept that.

The Jaguars are interviewing Raiders DC Patrick Graham and former Jets HC Robert Saleh to end this week but those are not expected to be the only finalists, with Bills OC Joe Brady and Eagles OC Kellen Moore potential finalists next week.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching and GM search as the news is available.